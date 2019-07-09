New Mom Mercedes "MJ" Javid Reveals She "Can Never Carry a Baby Again"

After struggling to get pregnant and undergoing in vitro fertilization, the star revealed exclusively to E! News in October 2018 she was expecting a baby boy. Six months later, E! News confirmed the little one's arrival and name, but the C-section birth was a complicated one for Javid.

"The night my son was born was the worst night of my life. My wife had a ton of complications," the reality star's husband Tommy Feight shared online, noting she was in ICU and had not yet held their child. "She was in surgery for like five hours—they didn't tell me nothing. But, they are amazing at Cedars. They saved her life."

In a statement to E! News, MJ added, "The delivery was extremely difficult and my family was very worried for me, as there were multiple complications. But baby Shams was born happy and healthy, and I'm feeling much better than my first day in ICU."