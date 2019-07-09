Lisa Rinna Admits Her "Character" on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Is "Not All of Who I Am"

If you're talking about Lisa Rinna, don't ever hustle the hustler.

When given the opportunity to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the QVC fashion designer knew there could be some benefits financially.

"I was looking at it from a business angle," she shared in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I saw what it did for NeNe Leakes, [Lisa] Vanderpump, Kyle [Richards], Bethenny [Frankel]."

Fast-forward to today and Lisa is a staple in the Bravo reality show that celebrates its season finale tonight.

And while she's known for her hilarious confessionals and drama-filled scenes—don't you ever come after her husband—Lisa admits to viewing herself as a character.