Olivia Pierson Finally Locks Down a Fashion Show Venue & Natalie Halcro Wants Her to Cancel?

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's crunch time, but Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro are still sitting in residual tensions from last week

"I don't like conflict. When I feel like this, I just totally shut down," Liv admits in this clip from Tuesday's season finale of Relatively Nat & Liv.

The Pierson sibling just locked down a venue for the duo's upcoming fashion show (doubling as the budding designers' first clothing collection debut), and it's an art gallery too, which sounds promising. But Nat—who's been dubbed something of a perfectionist by various family members before—is not completely sold on her cousin's pick and isn't afraid to tell her, either.

"We didn't approve it," she says, after Liv tells her the gallery has officially been "booked" for their event. Which is happening in two days, by the way.

Watch

Nat & Liv Share Best Advice From Kim Kardashian

Liv insists she showed Nat the photos already (and reminds her she found several venue possibilities, and Nat "said 'no' to everything") but the Halcro sibling's stress levels are clearly at an all-time high and she's not super interested in what her business partner has to say right now.

"Well, you're going to have to cancel [the gallery] 'cause we can't do that there," Nat bites, arguing that the layout of the space isn't what she envisioned for their debut runway show.  

"The only other place is The Permanent," says left-brained Liv, "and that's way too much money."

Ironically, that's when her creative cousin's face lights up. "I said 'yes' to that," she chirps. And though Liv reiterates that the price is "way" too high, Nat presses on. "I'm not trying to be a total crazy person but I just really want the prettier place," she finishes. "Please."

So, who do we think is budging on this one, Nat or Liv? Wage your bets accordingly after checking out the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Fashion , Family , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.