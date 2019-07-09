Taylor Swift Is a Flammable, "Boiling Frog" In Behind the Scenes Video of "You Need to Calm Down"

In one shot, Swift can be seen donning a Vivetta pink faux fur jacket over her bathing suit as she walks to the pool, her trailer in flames behind her.

"So that was pretty hot, there was a lot of fire," Swift says in the BTS video. "I was just like, 'Don't think about it, don't think about it, don't think about it.' Like, 'Don't think about how flammable this coat is. Don't even think about it.' So I didn't, and I think it's fine."

In the next scene, Swift lounges in the pool with her coat and heels on, drink in hand.

"Now I have to be like a, just a boiling frog in here," she jokes. "Like, they're gonna set fire all around this. It's just gonna be interesting, new life experiences. Who doesn't love it?"

Check out the BTS video above!