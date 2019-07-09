Lion King's Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen Are Thrilled Beyoncé Is Getting Her Big "Break"

Eichner and Rogen's vocal talents will be heard on beloved songs such as "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" and "Hakuna Matata," so what was it like working on those classic tracks?

"It's fun because you grow up with them," Rogen tells Variety. "There was a certain exercise in my head of not being too familiar with the original version. Your first instinct is, 'I'll go listen to the original version and remind myself of what it was like.' The instinct that served me better was to not do that specifically and really trust that Jon would guide me to do all the things that he thought were necessary in order to make the song hit."

"The songs were probably one of the more intimidating parts to record in terms of having to walk this fine line of nodding to the original and certain elements of the original performances that people just love and would be disappointed not to hear again, but also finding ways to make it our own," Eichner adds. "Especially 'Hakuna Matata' — that song is ingrained in people's heads. Once you get past the first few takes, you start to fall into your own rhythm. Eventually the anxiety wears off, but that's a big one to take on."

The Lion King will hit theaters on July 19.

