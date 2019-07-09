Ariana Grande Talks "All-Consuming" Grief Over Mac Miller and Her "Highly Unrealistic" Pete Davidson Romance

The star candidly continued, "I see myself onstage as this perfectly polished, great-at-my-job entertainer, and then in situations like this I'm just this little basket-case puddle of figuring it out...I have to be the luckiest girl in the world, and the unluckiest, for sure."

Grande elaborated, "I'm walking this fine line between healing myself and not letting the things that I've gone through be picked at before I'm ready, and also celebrating the beautiful things that have happened in my life and not feeling scared that they'll be taken away from me because trauma tells me that they will be, you know what I mean?"

Some trauma she's less inclined to talk about, including that of the Manchester Bombing. "It's not my trauma," she told Vogue. "It's those families'. It's their losses, and so it's hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this and reopening the memory for them."