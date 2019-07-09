10 of the Best (and Funniest) ESPYS Hosting Moments of All Time

It's almost time for the 2019 ESPYS!

That's right! Tracy Morgan is hosting the big award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 10.

Given the 50-year-old celeb's career in comedy, there are bound to be quite a few laughs throughout the night. Still, he'll have some big shoes to fill. As fans will recall, Danica Patrick served as host last year—making her the first woman to fulfill the role. From her I, Tonya spoof to her Game of Thrones costume, the former race car driver had several memorable moments.

In fact, Morgan joins a long list of celebrity hosts. Drake, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson have all served as ESPYS emcees.

While fans will have to wait until tomorrow night to see how The Last O.G. star makes the job his own, they can still look back at some of the best hosting moments throughout the years.