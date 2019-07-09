Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't you just love the summer holidays? We mean, the shopping holidays, of course. The Fourth of July brought us fireworks-worthy blowout sales, and now the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just around the corner!
Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:
When is the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The sale runs in two phases:
• Early access begins on July 12
• The public sale begins online July 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET
• The sale lasts through August 4
The key is getting early access. Nordstrom cardmembers shop 7 days before everyone else and unlock exclusive perks, like a $60 bonus note if you sign up before July 10. So we def recommend joining The Nordy Club ASAP.
Already a Nordy Club member?
Then make sure to use your Personal Double Points Day(s) when you shop the sale to earn points twice as fast! Plus, for the first time ever, Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors can all shop online July 11—one day before early access begins.
Will there be special events during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Yes! July 19–August 4 will be Glam Up Days, with hundreds of beauty exclusives, samples and gifts with purchase—plus free makeovers, tutorials and customized samples. See all of the events in the Glam Up Days calendar.
What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Really, what won't? We're talking Free People, J.Crew, Rebecca Minkoff, Topshop, Something Navy, Michael Kors, you name it. One of the many great things about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is even new arrivals are marked down. So you can score fab summer finds, grab always-in-demand denim or start stocking up on fall trends.
You can also start scoping out items for your shopping list now—check out the Anniversary Sale Preview Catalog!