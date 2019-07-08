The Bachelor Star Jesse Palmer Is Engaged to Model Emely Fardo

The Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer is feeling like one "lucky" man!

The 40-year-old sports commentator and former NFL player proposed to his girlfriend Emely Fardo during their romantic getaway in France. He shared the exciting news with his 94 thousand Instagram followers on Monday afternoon. "I'm so lucky to finally call you my fiancé," he captioned his lengthy (i.e., heartwarming) post, alongside several snapshots of the moment he popped the big question.

"You said "yes"," he began. "I asked for an angel to be brought into my life...and it was you. You love me unconditionally. You've made me the best version of myself. You've given me a sense of calm and a happiness that I've never before experienced."

The reality TV star continued, "Now, the rest of our lives can begin...together. Eu te amo."

Additionally, the Brazilian model shared the special news online and couldn't help but gush over her beau.