Anchorman Turns 15 & We're in a Glass Case of Emotion Thanks to These Iconic Quotes

News team, assemble!

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is officially 15 years old and while we are trying to stay classy here, we're sort of in a glass case of emotion about this major movie milestone.

On July 9, 2004, fans were first introduced to the Channel 4 News Team (from the 1970s)—made up of Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd), Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) and Champ Kind (David Koechner)—and boy was this squad hilarious.

After Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) was brought into the San Diego news station to switch things up and show an Anchorlady on screen, the testosterone-filled office did not take it well. In fact, after falling for Veronica and then messing up on camera and having San Diego hate him all of a sudden, Ron spirals out of control in the now-iconic comedy.

The good news is that his fellow reporters continue to have his back, especially when they tussle with rival news teams in a literal brawl, but we do have to ask, are four male reporters actually better than one?