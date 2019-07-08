No Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: 1984?

In season eight, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Paulson took on not one, but three different characters and even stepped behind the scenes to make her directorial debut. Variety reports Paulson could appear in a cameo, but as of now she's not slated to have a major role. Peters, another AHS veteran who has appeared since the start, previously indicated he would be taking a break from the franchise.
Aside from Roberts and Kenworthy, the rest of the AHS: 1984 cast is still a mysterious. AHS: Apocalypse, which was a crossover season between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, featured appearances by many series veterans and a few newcomers including Frances Conroy, Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Joan Collins, Adina Porter, Connie Britton, Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, Lily Rabe, Stevie Nicks and Angela Bassett.
Paulson won't be gone from TV screens for long. She's set to appear opposite Cate Blanchett in Mrs. America, a new FX series, and has been attached to Murphy's Netflix series Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.
Request for comment from FX was not immediately returned.
American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.