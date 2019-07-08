EXCLUSIVE!

Aubrey O'Day Leads MTV's Ex on the Beach Season 3 Cast in Sizzling New First Look

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 12:30 PM

Ex on the Beach

MTV

It's time to hit the beach—with your ex? The new season of Ex on the Beach is upon us and so is a new crop of reality star singles looking for love.

Hosted by Romeo Miller, Ex on the Beach puts 10 reality TV veterans up in gorgeous Malibu in the hopes of getting a fresh start at love. But what happens when their exes come ashore? Will an old flame spark once again or is it a game of revenge for the spurned lovers?

The new season's singles are Aubrey O'Day, Big Brother star Mark Jansen, singer Mechie Harris, Boy Band and The Rookie veteran Cameron Armstrong, The Ellen DeGeneres Show fixture Billy Reilich, Are You the One? star Kenya Scott, Lexi Kaplan and Allie Kaplan from Inst@famous, former NFL cheerleader Geles Rodriguez and The Challenge's Devin Walker.

Watch

Aubrey O'Day & Brandi Glanville Talk Sex and Relationships

Meet the exes below and see exclusive snaps of all the cast.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Geles Rodriguez

Geles is from MTV's Are You the One? and a former NFL cheerleader for the Houston Texans.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Aubrey O'Day

Aubrey O'Day has appeared on a number of reality shows and is a member of Danity Kane.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Kellie Sweet

Kellie is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Billy Reilich

Billy Reilich has appeared on What Happens at the Abbey, in addition to The Ellen DeGeneres Show as "Ellen's gardener."

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Cameron Armstrong

Cameron Armstrong has appeared on ABC's Boy Band and The Rookie.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Alexis McNeal

Alexis McNeal is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Kenya Scott

Kenya is from Are You the One? on MTV.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Lisa "Thai" Coffey

Lisa is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Marie Roda

Marie Roda is from MTV's The Challenge and The Real World.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Emily Arreseigor

Emily is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Tevin Grant

Tevin is from Are You on the One? on MTV.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Danielle Clarke

Danielle is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Elena Davies

Elena comes from CBS's Big Brother.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Shannon Duffy

Shannon is a veteran of Are You the One? on MTV.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Mark Jansen

Mark hails from CBS's Big Brother.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Jason Walsh

Jason's a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Anthony Martin

Anthony is known for MTV's Are You the One?

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Cara Cooper

Cara is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Mechie

Mechie Harris is a singer, known for being part of 4EY The Future.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Max-Davis Kurtzman

Max is a celebrity ex.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Devin Walker

Known for The Challenge and Are You the One? on MTV.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Lexi and Allie Kaplan

Known for Netflix's Inst@famous.

Ex on the Beach

MTV

Anthony Bartolotte

Known for MTV's Are You the One? and The Challenge.

Ex on the Beach season three premieres Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

