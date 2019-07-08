It's Impossible to Watch the Queer Eye Season 4 Trailer and Not Feel Any Emotion

This is your mission, should you choose to accept it: Watch the new Queer Eye season four trailer and shed no tears. Yes, it's truly an impossible mission.

The new trailer, below, features what's in store for the Fab Five in the new batch of Kansas City-based episodes. There's Jonathan Van Ness giving a former teacher a makeover, a man admitting how much he loves the Fab Five, and a man who admits he's never spoken to a gay person before. Oh, the tears we'll cry.

There's also a woman who has been wearing the same makeup and hairstyle since the 1990s and her collection of hair products is truly a sight to behold.

Watch

Queer Eye Cast Promises Favorite Episode Ever in Japan

"You've literally saved people's lives," JVN says to his former teacher. "Mine included."

Click play on the video below to see what else is in store for Jonathan, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Tan France.

Season four is the last batch of episodes from the Kansas City area. The show is currently in production on season five. The action moves to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the upcoming fifth season. Those episodes are set to debut in 2020. The Emmy-winning series also has a series of Tokyo-set episodes in the can.

"Try not to cry. Try not to lose it," Jonathan urges in the trailer above. Words to live by when watching Queer Eye.

The series is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman. Jennifer Lane is showrunner and executive producer.

Queer Eye season four premieres Friday, July 19 on Netflix.

