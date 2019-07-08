Newlyweds Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Bring Their Amore to Italy

As to be expected, the Big Little Lies star did not go unnoticed in the town. "Soo good to meet the sweetest @zoeisabellakravitz," the restaurant's Instagram page read along with a photo of the four at dinner.

"After dinner, they strolled along the boardwalk by the water and listened to music from a piano bar," the eyewitness described. "They took their time walking back to their hotel and seemed to love just being outside on a summer night."

Wherever their trip takes the lovebirds, they're in good travel company as fellow newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee also spent some time in the area on their honeymoon.

Cheers to the new wife and husband!