It's "Big Red Flags" for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura After a Fight With Aladin Over Social Media

It's Laura's last days in America before she travels to Qatar to be with her husband Aladin in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and things are fine, right? Uh, wrong.
"I got into a big fight with Aladin over this girl creeping up in his social media," Laura says. "I had asked him previously to remove this woman because I had some concerns about their relationship."
So, what did Aladin do? He blocked his wife, Laura, on every platform. It's a practice he admitted to.
"I had no way of contacting him, and I'm about to leave to go and live with him. It raised big red flags," Laura says in the exclusive clip above.
While packing for her trip, she realized he unblocked her and she texted him right away, admitting, "I don't even have a desire to come and see you anymore and I don't know if I'm going to a person who even loves me."
"I don't think he even understands the sacrifice I'm making to move halfway around the world for you," Laura says to the cameras.
Once she gets him on camera, Laura admits she's concerned because they've been fighting, and she just wants to know he loves her.
"You don't know I love you or I don't love you?" Aladin asks.
In the previous episode, Aladin said he had an instant attraction to Laura, and that she makes him both happy and crazy. He told his friend they fight over jealousy and his way to deal with that is to block her. When Aladin's friend asked him how Laura felt about the blocking, Aladin said, "I don't care."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.