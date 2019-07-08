Angelina Jolie Epically Unleashes Her Fury in New Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil Trailer

Well, well. Once upon a time, the plot turned dark and twisted.
This morning, Disney released the full length trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil, a continuation of the 2014 Sleeping Beauty prequel, and it's safe to say we're in for a wicked adventure. Angelina Jolie is back as her iconic, horned titular character while Elle Fanning returns as the sweet-natured Princess Aurora.
The two-minute clip opens with Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) proposing to Aurora. "Five years ago, I thought I lost you forever," he says. "There is no curse that could ever tear me away from you." Alas, their happy news is hardly met with glee from Maleficent.
"Love doesn't always end well," she warns, later shouting, "This is no union! There will be no wedding!"
A happily ever after isn't the only thing that seems to be tearing apart Maleficent and Aurora. There's also Michelle Pfeiffer's Queen Ingrith—Aurora's soon-to-be mother-in-law—who hopes to unite the neighboring kingdoms at any cost.
Cue the magical war.
Though originally schedule for a May 2020 release, the House of Mouse surprised viewers and announced the live action film would be bumped up to this year.
And, last May, Jolie and Fanning teased fans with the sneak peek they had been craving. "It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" Fanning captioned a goofy selfie of the duo partially costume.
The sequel will also star Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lesley Manville and Ed Skrein.
Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil hit theaters on October 18. Until then, watch the full trailer above!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM