It's Divorce Papers, Larissa vs. Debbie and More on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

What comes after finding out your husband slept with another woman, throwing him out and then calling the police on him? For 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Ashley, divorce papers come next.

In the Sunday, July 7 episode, Ashley changed the locks and called a lawyer. "This relationship is over. We will never be together again," she declared.

While meeting with her attorney, Ashley decided to file a no-fault divorce rather than declare it was fault via adultery. This was because her attorney said it would be quicker. Jay tried to win Ashley back via text, but his confessionals to the camera told another story. He texted that he wanted to work things out, but he told cameras he didn't want to be an illegal immigrant.