Real Housewives of Potomac Star Ashley Darby Gives Birth to Baby Boy

There's a new (and mini) Real Housewives of Potomac member in town: Ashley Darby's newborn son!
She and her husband Michael Darby welcomed their little bundle of joy on Sunday, July 7. "I never thought this day would come," the reality TV personality shared of her baby boy on Instagram. "When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I'd feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I'd finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!)."
She continued, "And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life."
The Bravolebrity has yet to share her little nugget's name.
However, she admitted that right now she and her husband are to soaking up "every moment" as much as they can. "Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son," Ashley said.
Just a few days ago, the reality TV star knew her son was coming "anytime now."
"Anytime now my sweet son, we have made it to the finish line," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump. "My darlings, this is the happiest feeling I could ever have right now. Experiencing motherhood and preparing to hold this being in my arms gives more joy to my heart than is conceivable!"
She added, "Thank you for all of the wonderful messages and supportive notes you've sent to us. They have been so helpful and uplifting. Much love and light to every one of you."
This is Ashley's first child and Michael's third. He has two children from his previous marriage.
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!
