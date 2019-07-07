Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Soak Up the Sun While on Vacation With Family

Newlywed bliss!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seem to be having a good ole time. On Sunday, the two lovebirds were spotted out and about on their mini getaway in Hyannis Port, Mass. The pair seemed to enjoy a boat ride with the 29-year-old author's family.

Katherine's mom Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion all joined in on the fun and spent quality time with the newlyweds.

While on the pier, the Guardians of the Galaxy star reportedly greeted fans and waved to them. After the boat ride, the family was seen hugging and saying their goodbyes.

The couple has been on vacation in Massachusetts for a few days now. They celebrated Fourth of July with Katherine's family at the famous Kennedy compound and took several family photos. In fact, the author joked on social media that she basically had an Instagram husband.