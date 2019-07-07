Jenelle Evans Enjoys Fun-Filled Weekend With Kids After Regaining Custody

Jenelle Evans is enjoying spending quality time with her family.

The Teen Mom alum took to Instagram on Sunday to share candid photos of her fun-filled Fourth of July and weekend celebrations with her kids, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2. "#HappyFourth us #LatePost," she said simply, alongside several pics of her kids soaking up the sun and enjoying a pool day.

The reality TV personality and her children also went on a fun boat ride with her husband David Eason over the weekend.

Evans' Fourth of July celebrations with her family comes a few days after regaining custody of two of her kids, nearly five weeks after they were taken from her home. "I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back," the 27-year-old star told E! News. "Through out this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show america i'm a good parent."