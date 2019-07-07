Jenelle Evans Enjoys Fun-Filled Weekend With Kids After Regaining Custody

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 4:30 PM

Jenelle Evans, Son, Kaiser, Birthday Party

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is enjoying spending quality time with her family.

The Teen Mom alum took to Instagram on Sunday to share candid photos of her fun-filled Fourth of July and weekend celebrations with her kids, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2. "#HappyFourth us #LatePost," she said simply, alongside several pics of her kids soaking up the sun and enjoying a pool day.

The reality TV personality and her children also went on a fun boat ride with her husband David Eason over the weekend.

Evans' Fourth of July celebrations with her family comes a few days after regaining custody of two of her kids, nearly five weeks after they were taken from her home. "I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back," the 27-year-old star told E! News. "Through out this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show america i'm a good parent."

Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, previously told E! News Jace continues to remain in her custody. "The Columbus County judge did a great injustice to these children," Barbara expressed. "Jace was very upset and didn't want to go so I didn't send him back."

A source previously shared that the 9-year-old wasn't ordered by the court to return to Jenelle's home. However, he will continue to have supervised visits.

Last month, before regaining custody, the MTV star and her husband got to celebrate her 5-year-old son's birthday. They attended the party at Nathan Griffith's (Kaiser's dad) mom's house. Jenelle's mom also took Ensley and Jace to the birthday celebration.

"Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser's birthday," a source told E! News at the time. "Oddly, everyone got along."

Of her son's birthday, the reality TV personality said, "Can't believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you're still my baby."

