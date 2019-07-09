19 Things You Didn’t Know About These All-Star Female ESPY Nominees

Serena Williams, U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, WNBA star Breanna Stewart and Alex Morgan, who helped lead the U.S. women's national soccer team to victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, are nominated for top honors at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrates the best stars in sports. Other nominees include tennis star Naomi Osaka, Norway soccer star Ada Hegerberg, golfers Brooke Henderson and Jin-Young Ko and Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru.

The 2019 ESPY Awards will be hosted by Tracy Morgan and will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.