Halsey Sets the Record Straight After Being Accused of Using LGBTQ Community as a "Marketing Strategy"

Halsey is not here for unnecessary drama.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old star took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot from her concert in Brazil. "peak bi gurl evolution," she captioned her post, alongside two images—one of her holding onto her mic and another of her holding up a rainbow flag.

While many praised the New Jersey native in the comment section for spotlighting the LGBTQ community, it didn't sit right with one user, who felt she was using the community.

"rainbow is the new marketing strategy," a critic commented on her post. However, the Grammy nominee, who identifies as bisexual, was quick to shut it down and set the record straight.

"There's been a flag in my show for 5 years," she responded. "You're just not paying attention you whiny little baby."

Fans immediately rushed to the "Nightmare" singer's side and flooded her comment section with positive vibes.