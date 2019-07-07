Descendants Cast in ''Complete Shock'' Over Cameron Boyce's Death

Disney's Descendants cast is mourning the loss of their co-star, Cameron Boyce.

"The cast is in complete shock," a source close to the film's actors tells E! News. "They were getting ready for Descendants 3 press and had really been looking forward to being together again."

Unlike some Hollywood projects, the source explained the cast of the Disney Channel films are good friends. "The cast is incredibly close and this is such a devastating loss," the insider said, adding, "They've all been texting since they got the news. It's going to take a long process to heal."

"For now, they're all leaning on each other to get through it and sending their love to his family," the source stated.

Boyce, who is also known for his role on Disney Channel's Jessie, passed away on Saturday evening, his family confirmed to E! News. He was 20-years-old.