Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over "Excessive Spending" on True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian won't stand for being shamed for spoiling her daughter.

On Saturday, she posted on her Instagram page a video of True Thompson, 1, sitting in a pink sparkly toy Bentley GT convertible from Luxury Kids Car Club, writing, "I have so much fun with her." Such cars cost at least $2,000. Less fancy models from other manufacturers often retail for about $200-$300.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley," commented one user. "You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

"Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley?" Khloe responded. "It's a toy...no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."