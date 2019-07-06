Alex Rodriguez Consoles Jennifer Lopez After She Says She's ''Not Happy'' With Herself During Tour

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 7:41 PM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Relationship Goals! Alex Rodriguez proves he's Jennifer Lopez's biggest fan.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old star gave fans a deeper look into her life, especially now that she's traveling for her It's My Party tour. While many are used to seeing the "Dinero" singer look picture-perfect on and off the stage, she showed her followers a different side to her. 

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, J.Lo reveals her vulnerable side and a moment when she didn't feel her best on the dance floor.

"It was a tough show for me," she tells her fiancé after one of her performances didn't go as planned—she explains that she hit her face and started bleeding while on stage.

"It was the best show I've seen so far," A-Rod says, almost shocked by her statement. "You guys killed it! And you showed why you're a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show."

Watch

Alex Rodriguez Pens an Adorable Love Letter to Fiancee Jennifer Lopez

The 49-year-old star holds back the tears as she explains how she felt during her performance. "I'm not happy with myself," she tells her "papi."

"You don't see how great you are. You really have no idea," the 43-year-old sports broadcaster reassures his leading lady. He later tells her, "Baby, nobody's looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound."

Along with that little hiccup, the "Medicine" singer highlights many not-so-perfect moments in her 20-minute diary, like the time she got a really horrible fever and performed several shows sick. However, with her biggest supporter by her side, she seems unstoppable.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
