Alex Rodriguez Consoles Jennifer Lopez After She Says She's ''Not Happy'' With Herself During Tour

Relationship Goals! Alex Rodriguez proves he's Jennifer Lopez's biggest fan.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old star gave fans a deeper look into her life, especially now that she's traveling for her It's My Party tour. While many are used to seeing the "Dinero" singer look picture-perfect on and off the stage, she showed her followers a different side to her.

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, J.Lo reveals her vulnerable side and a moment when she didn't feel her best on the dance floor.

"It was a tough show for me," she tells her fiancé after one of her performances didn't go as planned—she explains that she hit her face and started bleeding while on stage.

"It was the best show I've seen so far," A-Rod says, almost shocked by her statement. "You guys killed it! And you showed why you're a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show."