Here's What Meghan Markle and Other Royals Wore to Archie's Christening

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 10:31 AM

And the mother of the royal baby wore Dior.

Meghan Markleand Prince Harry hosted a private christening for their first child and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

As seen in official photos released soon after the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a long sleeve, long bespoke white Christian Dior dress, according to Meghan's Mirror. She paired the look with a matching hat, nude suede Dior pumps and Cartier diamond stud earrings. The Duke of Sussex sported a light gray suit, white shirt, pale blue tie and brown shoes.

Archie himself was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin. The original was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. In 2004, Queen Elizabeth II commissioned the handmade replica, which was later worn by royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their christenings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Archie's baptism without their kids. William wore a navy suit and Kate wore what appeared to be a salmon pink Stella McCartney dress she had also worn to the queen's 2018 Christmas lunch, paired with a red hat. The queen and husbandPrince Philip did not attend the christening due to a prior engagement.

Archie, Royal Christening, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

Other attendees included Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who wore a peach outfit with a matching hat, Prince Charles—who also wore a navy suit, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—who also wore a white dress, plus Harry and William's late mother Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal, who wore tan and light pink outfits.

