Here's What Meghan Markle and Other Royals Wore to Archie's Christening

And the mother of the royal baby wore Dior.

Meghan Markleand Prince Harry hosted a private christening for their first child and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

As seen in official photos released soon after the event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a long sleeve, long bespoke white Dior dress, according to Meghan's Mirror. She paired the look with a matching hat and heels and Cartier earrings. The Duke of Sussex sported a light gray suit, white shirt, pale blue tie and brown shoes.

Archie himself was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin. The original was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. In 2004, Queen Elizabeth II commissioned the handmade replica, which was later worn by royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their christenings.