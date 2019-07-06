Camila Cabello Fangirls Over Shawn Mendes at His Concert Amid Romance Rumors

Camila Cabello showed some love for Shawn Mendes on Friday night as she attended his concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old posted on her Instagram Story videos from inside the stadium, writing, "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow [red heart emoji,'" and "You're unreal. @shawnmendes." She appeared to be sitting on one of the upper levels.

The show took place days amid growing romance rumors fueled by recent sightings of the two out together in L.A. and the release of their new sizzling duet and music video "Señorita." Mendes, 20, performed the song onstage without Cabello at his show on Friday.