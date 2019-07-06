Baby Archie's Christening Attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Other Royals

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 8:12 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the royals spotted on Saturday arriving at the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first child and son of his brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.
The 2-month-old baby was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a private christening at a private chapel at Windsor Castle in front of about 25 people. Breaking with recent royal tradition adopted by their famous in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not invite the press to cover the event and did not appear outside the venue with their son. They later released their own official images from inside, taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took their 2018 wedding pics.
However, William and Kate were photographed driving to the christening in a car and entering the area via a back gate, as seen in pics posted by The Telegraph. Their children Prince George, who is almost 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, were not spotted. Also seen leaving the event in a car: William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke.
A royal helicopter was also seen leaving Windsor Castle following the christening and it is thought Harry and William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were on board, The Telegraph reported. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was not photographed but also attended the event.
Queen Elizabeth II, 93, did not attend the christening due to a prior engagement, nor did her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip, who is largely retired from public life.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan and Harry's bid for extra privacy has been met with much criticism among British fans, whose tax money helps fund their home and lifestyle. The couple has offered few glimpses of their son since his birth in May, and the public has yet to see his full face.
Getty Images
Even though the christening is being held in private, well-wishers still flocked to Windsor Castle to celebrate it and also gathered to watch the Changing of the Guard outside.
Getty Images
Also breaking with recent royal tradition, notably adopted by William and Kate, Harry and Meghan also do not plan to publicly announce the names of their son's godparents.
Getty Images
They did, however, reported incorporate some royal tradition: Their son was baptized in a handmade replica of the royal christening robe that was made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter. It has been worn by royal babies at christenings held during the last 11 years.
Also in accordance with royal tradition, the Lily font and water from the River Jordan were used during the christening. Members of the St George's Chapel Choir also performed during the ceremony.
