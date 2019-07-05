Kendall Jenner Reunites With Ex Ben Simmons at Star-Studded Fourth of July Yacht Party

Backgrid
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 4:10 PM
Backgrid
Kendall Jenner is moving on after her split from Ben Simmons.
On Fourth of July, the model spent some quality time with her rumored love interest Kyle Kuzma aboard a luxurious looking yacht. The two stars were able to soak in the sunshine and watch the dolphins frolick in the ocean. Kendall shared a sneak peek of her day aboard the boat on her Instagram Story, which was pretty jealousy-inducing.
Afterwards, the reality star headed over to the Booty Bellows party at Nobu in Malibu, where stars like Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik and Machine Gun Kelly were hanging out. Plus, her ex Ben happened to be at the celebrations.
A source tells E! News, "Kendall arrived and went straight to Gigi and Bella's table to hangout with them. She did see Ben and they did have a short run in but they didn't talk at all."
It's been some time since the model and basketball player ended their 1-year relationship in May due to their busy schedules.
At the time of their breakup, a source told E! News, "Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch."
The source added, "there is a chance they will get back together." However, it looks like that ship has sailed.
Since then, Jenner has been living her best single life. From glamorous appearances at Cannes, to fun-filled vacations in Monaco, the 23-year-old seems to be enjoying a carefree lifestyle.
As for her rumored romance with Kyle Kuzma, it could be a summer fling or turn into something more, but Kendall may have dropped a big hint in her latest show for ZaZa World radio. "4th of July is arguably my top two favorite holidays... I don't know why I love it so much. It's the fireworks and the vibe. I just feel like you should be in love on 4th of July," she gushes.
So, maybe love is in the air!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?