Nicki Minaj Name Drops Taylor Swift While Defending Her Impact on Music Industry

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nicki Minaj is reflecting on her career in a powerful post on social media.
The "Good Form" superstar took to Instagram on Friday to mark the 12th anniversary of the release of her first mixtape.
"12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that," Minaj began. "Eventually the barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls."
"I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Now a days, it's become cool to pretend u weren't influenced by other artists," the Grammy nominee continued. "S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments."
Minaj said she "didn't mind" and that she "never felt they were obligated" to do so, adding, "Just like Beyoncé isn't obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc."
"I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100," Minaj went on to write. "I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write ups about what I didn't do. Y'all are rlly sick & ima call y'all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of yall doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!!!!"
Minaj concluded her post with a shout-out to her supporters, writing, "To my fans; I love, cherish you, adore you, and thank you. God bless you."
She later followed up in the comments, "Lady Luck was before me so she inspired ME."
Minaj also returned to her post to reply to critical comments, captured by The Shade Room. In response to a social media user who wrote that Minaj "has got to stop these rants," the superstar rapper replied, "Eat a dick. Blocked for being fkng dumb & wanting black women to keep being afraid of speaking their truth."
The 36-year-old star went on to reference Taylor Swift, who recently took to Tumblr to address her own music battle, writing, "Taylor Swift can speak but I can't?!"
Minaj also replied to an Instagram user who said she had to shout-out Lil' Kim, commenting, "I shouted her out in all my early interviews."
She also added that she "recreated" Kim's pose "as a sign of paying homage."