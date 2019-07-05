Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Shirley Speaks Out After Her Arrest for Domestic Battery

Amber Portwood's ex is speaking out hours after her arrest in Indiana.

On Friday morning, Gary Shirley took to Twitter and expressed well wishes for the mother of his daughter.

"My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James," he shared. "Idk any of the particulars, however I'm thinking of them."

The Teen Mom OG star added, "And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend."

Police confirmed to E! News that officers were dispatched to a residence after receiving a call about a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke to a male victim who stated that he and Amber, his live-in girlfriend, had gotten into a disagreement and that she allegedly assaulted him while he was holding their one-year-old child.