Get to Know Maya Hawke, Your New Stranger Things Obsession

Robin fit into the show perfectly, and Maya Hawke makes a fitting addition to the cast for multiple reasons.

First of all, her parents are Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, both of whom started appearing in Hollywood in the mid-'80s. Ethan Hawke went on to star alongside his daughter's eventual costar Winona Ryder in 1994's Reality Bites. Coincidentally, Maya's first role was Little Women's Jo March in a TV miniseries, the same role Ryder played in the 1994 movie.

Maya told us that her parents were big fans of Stranger Things, and that they even beat her to it.

"They were fans of the show even before I was actually," she said. "they were like watching, they're like Maya, you have to watch the show. I was like, OK, I'm really busy, but then I watched it."

By the time she scored an audition, she was a big fan.