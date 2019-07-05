Joy-Anna Duggar Cradles Her Stillborn Baby in Photos Taken After Miscarriage

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recently miscarried the daughter she was expecting with her husband Austin Forsyth. Now the couple is introducing her to the world before they say goodbye.

Because her pregnancy ended when she was 20 weeks along, in the middle of the second trimester, Joy-Anna had to deliver the stillborn baby, who they had named Annabell Elise. She and Austin posted on their Instagram page on Friday a photo of them cradling their daughter.

They also shared a pic of her footprints, which are the length of a quarter, and an image of the three with Joy-Anna's mom Michelle Duggar and sister Jill Duggar Dillard.

"We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious," wrote Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25. "So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever! Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers! Thank you, @carlinbates98 for coming to town to be here for me and for doing my hair and makeup for pictures with our little girl!"