Katherine Schwarzenegger Proves That Chris Pratt Is Already the Greatest Instagram Husband

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 10:46 AM

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is adding a new profession to his already impressive resume: Instagram husband!

The Jurassic World star snapped a stunning photo of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and her family celebrating the Fourth of July. Katherine was so proud of her husband's "incredible" photography skills, she took to Instagram to share the family photo, set in front of a gorgeous sunset.

"My ladies," the author captioned the picture. She also added, "Incredible photography by my love @prattprattpratt."

After seeing his leading lady's post, Pratt left a hilarious comment about his photo skills.

"Look guys. It's no big deal. I'm just a very good photographer," Chris wrote. "I capture real moments, that's all. The composition? Is it breath taking? Of course."

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cute Nickname for Chris Pratt

"But I can hardly take credit," Chris continued. "First I wanna thank God. Next, I must credit the makers of the iPhone. Portrait mode. Am I right?"

The 40-year-old star went on to write, "A lot of other people tried to take pictures of this stunning group at the same time as me. They didn't succeed. I did. Does that make me some kind of a hero? Yes. Of course. But am I gonna sit here and brag about my photo? Nope. Not me. The photo speaks for itself. Any picture is worth a thousand words. The same is true for this picture. It speaks words like, genius, artist, photographer, wow!, etc. you get it. #behumble."

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Wedding

The Pratts recently returned from their Hawaiian honeymoon, where Chris got a major sunburn. The couple's honeymoon came shortly after they tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Chris wrote on Instagram in June. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

