Inside Meghan King Edmonds' Life With Kids Hart, Hayes and Aspen

Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds has shared a very personal story with the world.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took her blog overnight to share with readers that her 13-month-old son, Hart, has "irreversible brain damage." Meghan, who welcomed Hart and his twin brother Hayes with Jim Edmonds in June 2018, titled her blog post, "My Hart."
"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," Meghan wrote. "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black."
After "issues persisted," Meghan took Hart for an elective MRI.
"Three days later Hart's neurologist called me," Meghan shared. "Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right. She said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side."
Meghan, who is also mom to 2-year-old Aspen King Edmonds and stepmom to Jim's kids from previous relationships, has always been very open with her fans about her personal life. Since having kids, the 34-year-old has shared many milestone moments with her children on social media. Let's take a look at Meghan's motherhood journey with three kids under the age of three.