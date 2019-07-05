Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Arrested for Domestic Battery

Amber Portwood is in trouble with the law again and is back behind bars.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested and booked in jail on Friday on a domestic battery charge in her native Indiana, legal records show. A hearing has been set for next week.

Police said in a statement to E! News that on Friday just after 3:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence after receiving a call about a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke to a male victim who stated that he and Portwood, his live-in-girlfriend, had gotten into a disagreement and that she assaulted him while he was holding their one-year-old child. Police said officers spoke to Portwood at the scene and then arrested her for her alleged actions in this incident.

Reps for Portwood and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, father of their one-year-old son James, have not commented publicly.

Portwood has gotten into trouble with the law several times in past years.

In 2010, she was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly slapping and choking now-ex-fiancé Gary Shirley in front of their toddler daughter, Leah, now 10. The fights were captured on video for Teen Mom and viewers called the Indiana child-abuse hotline after the show aired, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Portwood spent the night in jail, while a judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep her and her ex away from each other.

"My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood , Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I'm thinking of them," Shirley tweeted on Friday in response to the news about Portwood's latest arrest. "And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend."

In late 2011, Portwood was arrested again, this time for violating the terms of her probation by being accused of battery and public intoxication in connection with a fight weeks prior, and failing to obtain her GED and complete anger management classes, according to Indiana newspaper the Herald Bulletin. Following a probation search, authorities found several different prescription pills in her possession, for which she could not produce prescriptions, and she spent Christmas in jail.

In 2012, Portwood was sentenced to five years in prison for prescription drug possession and the probation violation, but was offered a plea deal under which she would avoid jail time if she go to rehab. Months later, she was back behind bars for failing to appear at a court hearing, She was released temporarily and then was booked again a week later on contempt-of-court charges.

Portwood ultimately chose to serve out her five-year prison term rather than comply with the terms of her court-ordered drug program.

In November 2013, the Teen Mom star was released from jail early for good behavior after spending less than two years behind bars. According to the jail's spokesperson, Portwood participated in a substance abuse program while in prison.

