Finished With Stranger Things Season 3? The Cast Has a Message for You

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You did it. You've watched all eight episodes of Stranger Things season three. It's going to be OK. You've been through a lot. We understand. So does the cast, and they have messages for you.

"Guys, it's sad, but we're going to get through this," Sadie Sink, Max on Stranger Things, told us to tell you. "That's all I have to say. I believe in you."

Finn Wolfhard, Mike on the acclaimed series, had a tip: "For the fans that are sad after watching Stranger Things 3, you've got to go watch something funny, or go back and watch Stranger Things 3, only the funny things."

Watch

Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere: Strange Uber Rides & More

The tagline for the season was "One summer can change everything." They weren't joking. There were major shifts in the series, characters died (?), others moved away and new and old threats emerged. Plus, all those breakups! It was a lot for the crew in Hawkins, Indiana to face, but they did just that.

"This season has dealt a lot with growth and growing up and moving on, and I can't give you too many words of comfort because I literally have no idea what's going to happen next, but I feel optimistic and so should you," Natalia Dyer, Nancy on Stranger Things, said.

Click play to hear more from the cast, including what Dacre Montgomery had to say about his Billy's journey this season and the big ending the character got.

All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Stranger Things , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.