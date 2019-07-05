Finished With Stranger Things Season 3? The Cast Has a Message for You

You did it. You've watched all eight episodes of Stranger Things season three. It's going to be OK. You've been through a lot. We understand. So does the cast, and they have messages for you.

"Guys, it's sad, but we're going to get through this," Sadie Sink, Max on Stranger Things, told us to tell you. "That's all I have to say. I believe in you."

Finn Wolfhard, Mike on the acclaimed series, had a tip: "For the fans that are sad after watching Stranger Things 3, you've got to go watch something funny, or go back and watch Stranger Things 3, only the funny things."