Finished With Stranger Things Season 3? The Cast Has a Message for You

You did it. You've watched all eight episodes of Stranger Things season three. It's going to be OK. You've been through a lot. We understand. So does the cast, and they have messages for you.
"Guys, it's sad, but we're going to get through this," Sadie Sink, Max on Stranger Things, told us to tell you. "That's all I have to say. I believe in you."
Finn Wolfhard, Mike on the acclaimed series, had a tip: "For the fans that are sad after watching Stranger Things 3, you've got to go watch something funny, or go back and watch Stranger Things 3, only the funny things."
The tagline for the season was "One summer can change everything." They weren't joking. There were major shifts in the series, characters died (?), others moved away and new and old threats emerged. Plus, all those breakups! It was a lot for the crew in Hawkins, Indiana to face, but they did just that.
"This season has dealt a lot with growth and growing up and moving on, and I can't give you too many words of comfort because I literally have no idea what's going to happen next, but I feel optimistic and so should you," Natalia Dyer, Nancy on Stranger Things, said.
Click play to hear more from the cast, including what Dacre Montgomery had to say about his Billy's journey this season and the big ending the character got.
All three seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.