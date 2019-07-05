David Harbour on Stranger Things Season 3 Ending: Sometimes Things Have to Change

Stranger Things…went there. Warning, this is your only spoiler alert for season three!

The eight-episode romp ended with quite a big hero moment for both Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), as they infiltrated the Russian base beneath the mall and closed the door to the Upside Down. Well, Joyce closed the door as Hopper fought for his life against the Terminator-like assassin. And because Hopper was so close to the machine opening the door, he was not safe from the blast generated by Joyce shutting it down.

RIP Hopper?