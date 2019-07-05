Chantel Catches Pedro in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Lie

The road back to martial harmony has been a bumpy one for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Chantel and Pedro. But in the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, it looks like the duo find some solid ground to stand on in order to get their marriage back on track…that is until Pedro comes clean about a lie.

"You know, we have, like, a little bit of problem with, in the marriage," Pedro says.

"A lot of problems," Chantel corrects him.

"We no can go and do the same thing we do before," Pedro says. "We need to play like a team, you know? And be together."