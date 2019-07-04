Watch Katharine McPhee Twirl in Her Fairytale Princess Wedding Dress

Katharine McPhee looked like a fairytale princess at her wedding to David Foster.

The 35-year-old Broadway and TV actress and singer married the 69-year-old famed music producer in London last week. The bride wore a custom white Zac Posen wedding ball gown that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and layers of antique white striped tulle...250 yards-worth, to be exact, according to Vogue. Posen himself attended the nuptials.

"I really trusted Zac Posen to make my wedding dress," McPhee told the magazine. "I knew he would bring my dream to fruition. I had sent him some reference images of Princess Grace. I loved her classic beauty and elegant simplicity."

"Zac told me he wanted to incorporate our love of music somehow into the dress, so one of David's songs was notated on the back," she continued. "It was the song, 'The Colour of my Love,' that he wrote for Céline Dion and René Angélil for their wedding day. It was a relationship that David always admired, and [he] was there from the beginning."