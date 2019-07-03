Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Her Children 5 Weeks After They Were Removed From Home

Jenelle Evans' kids are coming home.

The Teen Mom star has regained custody of her kids, five weeks after they were removed from her home. Evans tells E! News, "I am estatic to regain custody of my kids back! Through out this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show america i'm a good parent."

It's unclear if all three children will return to Jenelle, as TMZ reports that Jace will remain in Barbara Evans' custody.

In May, a source told E! News that Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, were taken into Child Protective Services' custody after Kaiser informed school counselors about the environment at home. Jenelle and David were later allowed a one-hour supervised visit each week while the custody trial was ongoing.

The court's initial decision "stunned" Evans, but she said she vowed to do "everything possible to cooperate with Child Protective Services."