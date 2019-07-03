Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Is Engaged to Baseball Pro Michael Kopech

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 4:11 PM
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Vanessa Morgan is a bride-to-be!
The 27-year-old Riverdale star, who portrays Toni Topaz on the CW series, announced her engagement to professional baseball player Michael Kopech via social media on Wednesday.
"My forever," Vanessa captioned a scenic snapshot of Michael down on one knee in front of Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.
It was around this time last year when the couple first went public with their relationship.
In his own post revealing their engagement, 23-year-old Michael confessed the proposal was a "spur of the moment" decision. "I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly," the athlete wrote on Instagram, writing, "I'm a very non-traditional type of person and I know I've found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn't make sense to many people for a s--t ton of reasons, but we're not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?"
He continued, "I'm incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I'll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you."
Michael was previously in a years-long relationship with Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, 22-year-old Brielle Biermann, up until March 2018.
Much of their relationship, including Brielle's decision to possibly follow Michael as he moved to pursue a career in baseball, played out on Bravo's Don't Be Tardy. At the time of their split, she announced, "We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What's meant to be will always be."
Check out how more of your favorite Riverdale stars are doing in the love department here.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
