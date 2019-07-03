Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Is Engaged to Baseball Pro Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan is a bride-to-be!

The 27-year-old Riverdale star, who portrays Toni Topaz on the CW series, announced her engagement to professional baseball player Michael Kopech via social media on Wednesday.

"My forever," Vanessa captioned a scenic snapshot of Michael down on one knee in front of Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

It was around this time last year when the couple first went public with their relationship.

In his own post revealing their engagement, 23-year-old Michael confessed the proposal was a "spur of the moment" decision. "I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly," the athlete wrote on Instagram, writing, "I'm a very non-traditional type of person and I know I've found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn't make sense to many people for a s--t ton of reasons, but we're not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?"