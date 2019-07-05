Shea Marie's Victoria's Secret Swim Line May Be Your Next Summer Obsession

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret
by Jillian Punwar | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
Everyone knows the biggest struggle of the summer is trying to find that one swimsuit that makes you feel like a Victoria's Secret model.
Thanks to fashion designer and influencer Shea Marie, that task just got a whole lot easier.
The 32-year-old recently announced her swim line "SKIN by SAME" which is exclusively sold online through Victoria's Secret. The collection features neutral and pastel colors with bold patterns such as tiger print and polka dot.
To celebrate the launch of her line, Shea hosted a luxurious trip to Turks and Caicos with a group of her close friends. Attendees included Cara Santana, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Jenny Cipoletti and Ashley Moore.
The group celebrated their friend's success over many dinners, paddle boating and some serious fun in the sun.
Of course, the girls also made sure to pack their best bikinis from Shea's collection along with pieces from other brands featured on Victoria's Secret.
Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the weekend in the gallery below.
Whether you're strolling around Turks and Caicos or tanning in your back yard, this suit is the perfect addition to your closet.
This unique striped one piece is sure to be a show-stopper at the beach.
SHOP NOW: $75 for top on Victoria's Secret
The model works a SKIN by SAME one piece, which features wide-set straps for a flattering neckline.
Tiger print is in and we're so here for it. Look sassy in this beautiful patterned bikini.
SHOP NOW: $98 for top on Victoria's Secret
This simple blue bikini is perfect for all of your summer festivities.
SHOP NOW: $90 for top on Victoria's Secret
The influencer looked stunning in this chic low-cut one piece.
We're in love with this flattering bikini that looks amazing paired up with some accessories.
SHOP NOW: $89 for top on Victoria's Secret
We can't wait to get our hands on these swimsuits just in time for National Bikini Day. SKIN by SAME is now available on Victoria's Secret's website.
