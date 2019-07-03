When Do Your Favorite Shows Return? The Full Fall TV Premiere Schedule Is Here

CBS; Fox; CW; ABC; NBC
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jul. 3, 2019 3:10 PM
CBS; Fox; CW; ABC; NBC
Summer is officially here, which means fall is almost here, which means all your fave broadcast TV shows are almost on their way back to new episodes.
All the broadcast networks have released their fall premiere schedules and we can now tell you when to expect the returns of faves like Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, The Masked Singer, NCIS, and the debuts of new shows like Evil, Batwoman, Stumptown, and Sunnyside.
For the scoop on all the new fall shows, we've got a full rundown for you, and we've also got the days and times that each show will be airing weekly right over here. Below, you can find out exactly what days those shows will actually begin airing this fall!
Monday, September 16
8 p.m.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Sunday, September 22
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
71st Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox)
Monday, September 23
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
9-1-1 (Fox)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola (new series, CBS)
9 p.m.
Prodigal Son (new series, Fox)
All Rise (new series, CBS)
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Bluff City Law (new series, NBC)
Bull (CBS)
NBC
Tuesday, September 24
8 p.m.
The Resident (Fox)
The Conners (ABC)
NCIS (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess (ABC)
9 p.m.
Empire (Fox)
Mixed-ish (new series, ABC)
This Is Us (NBC)
FBI (CBS)
9:30 p.m.
Black-ish (ABC)
10 p.m.
Emergence (new series, ABC)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Wednesday, September 25
8 p.m.
The Masked Singer (Fox)
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Survivor (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
Schooled (ABC)
9 p.m.
Modern Family (ABC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
9:30 p.m.
Single Parents (ABC)
Big Brother finale (CBS)
10 p.m.
Stumptown (new series, ABC)
Chicago PD (NBC)
Thursday, September 26
8 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Superstore (NBC)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony (new series, NBC)
The Unicorn (CBS)
9 p.m.
A Million Little Things (ABC)
The Good Place (NBC)
Mom (CBS)
9:30 p.m.
Sunnyside (new series, NBC)
Carol's Second Act (new series, CBS)
10 p.m.
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Evil (CBS)
CBS
Friday, September 27
8 p.m.
American Housewife (ABC)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m.
Magnum PI (CBS)
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Sunday, September 29
7 p.m.
America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
8 p.m.
The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts (new series, Fox)
God Friended Me (CBS)
9 p.m.
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Shark Tank (ABC)
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (Fox)
NCIS: LA (CBS)
10 p.m.
The Rookie (ABC)
CW
Wednesday, October 2
9 p.m.
Almost Family (new series, Fox)
Seal Team (CBS)
10 p.m.
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Friday, October 4
8 p.m.
The Blacklist (NBC)
Sunday, October 6
8 p.m.
Batwoman (new series, CW)
9 p.m.
Supergirl (CW)
10 p.m.
Madam Secretary (CBS)
Monday, October 7
8 p.m.
All American (CW)
Tuesday, October 8
8 p.m.
The Flash (CW)
Wednesday, October 9
8 p.m.
Riverdale (CW)
9 p.m.
Nancy Drew (new series, CW)
Thursday, October 10
8 p.m.
Supernatural (CW)
9 p.m.
Legacies (CW)
Friday, October 11
8 p.m.
Charmed (CW)
9 p.m.
Dynasty (CW)
The CW
Tuesday, October 15
9 p.m.
Arrow (CW)
Monday, October 21
9 p.m.
Black Lightning (CW)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?