La La Anthony Involved in ''Legal Discussions'' Regarding Future of Her Marriage to Carmelo Anthony

It could be the end of Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony's marriage... for real this time.

A rep for La La tells E! News, "As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship." In regards to their son Kiyan, the rep shares that the couple "will remain loving and committed parents to their son."

In 2017, the couple seemed to take a brief break while going through what La La referred to as "a time." Despite the separation, the Power star said, "I don't know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window."