Drew Brees' Many Adorable Family Moments Are Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 4:00 AM
When it comes to fatherhood, Drew Brees is an MVP.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback is known for his performance on the field, but behind the scenes, he's a doting dad. When there isn't a football in his hand, the record-setting athlete is busy at home with his four youngsters and his wife of more than a decade, Brittany Brees.
Together, the couple are parents to sons Baylen, 10, Bowen, 8, Callen, 6, and daughter Rylen, 4. If you're a fan, you can probably remember the time he and his oldest son shared a sweet moment after his team won the 2010 Super Bowl. And, if you're one of his more than 1 million Instagram followers on social media, you've definitely seen some of the many snaps the star has shared of himself with his kiddos in the many years since, whether it be them watching a movie, gardening or getting dressed up for Halloween.
"Being a dad is the greatest job and the biggest responsibility that we all have as dads in the entire world," he said in an NFL video in 2016. "I couldn't love it more than I do."
Now, as he's nominated for Best NFL Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2019 ESPYS on Wednesday, we have no doubt his kids will be cheering their beloved dad on.
While we wait and see if he'll go home with a coveted trophy, take a look at Brees' many adorable family moments—just make sure you're prepared to melt!
The proud mom and dad enjoyed a day at the ballpark with their three sons.
The family that gardens together—takes adorable photos like this one together.
The ice cream may be cool, but this snap warms our heart.
Paging Rocky Balboa!
What's a birthday without a little cake mess?
This family deserves first prize in a Halloween costume contest.
Drew got some adorable help from his daughter getting ready.
Who better to go trick-or-treating with than your siblings?
It looks like this treat was a hit.
His daughter's expression is pure gold.
The 2019 ESPYS, hosted by Tracy Morgan, will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
